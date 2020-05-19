South Africa: President to Participate in Virtual Libya Meeting

19 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in today's virtual meeting of the African Union (AU) Contact Group of the High-Level Committee on Libya.

The meeting is at the invitation of the President of the Republic of the Congo and Chairman of the AU High-Level Committee on Libya, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

"The aim of the meeting is to take stock of progress made in relation to the resolutions of its inaugural meeting held in March 2020, in Oyo, the Republic of Congo. The Oyo resolutions included an appeal to all stakeholders in the Libyan crisis to cease violations of the UNSC Resolution 2510 on an arms embargo, terror and implementation of the conclusions and commitments of the Berlin Conference," said the Presidency on Tuesday.

The President will partake in the meeting as Chair of the AU.

The meeting will also assess progress in relation to the National Reconciliation Conference scheduled for July 2020 under the auspices of the AU.

Other Heads of State and Government who will participate in the AU Contact Group meeting include President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune; President of Chad Idriss Déby Itno and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Contact Group was established to promote the coordination of international efforts in pursuit of a lasting solution to the Libyan crisis.

