South Africa: CSA Announces Additional Independent Board Members

19 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the addition of three new independent board members.

Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile, Dheven Dharmalingam and Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw join as independent non-executive directors.

They will serve up to the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for September 2020. Thereafter, the trio will be eligible for re-election at that meeting.

"I am delighted to welcome the new directors to the board. They bring important areas of expertise to our deliberations and I am sure will make important and valued contributions to our activities," CSA president Chris Nenzani said.

If re-elected after the AGM, the new members will serve for an additional three years.

Memani-Sedile has more than 20 years' work experience in finance and accounting and she currently serves as an independent director on various institutions including the Cancer Association of South Africa (Investment committee chair) NGO, Vista University Early Retirement Trust and Diocese of Pretoria Non Profit Company (Chairperson).

Dharmalingam brings in over 20 years of expertise in finance; taxation and insurance. He occupies various positions on other boards, including the position of non-executive director and is also chairman of the audit committee for HBZ Bank SA Limited.

Dr Kula-Ameyaw currently serves on various corporate boards and is also a member of an audit committee, the chair of a finance committee and she sits in the strategic operations committees of various boards and has also previously chaired the Transformation Committee of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

Following these appointments, the process and procedure that will follow is for the nomination, election, and appointment of the Lead Independent Director.

The Lead Independent Director is identified and designated from amongst the ranks of the independent directors and appointed by the Members' Council.

The expected timelines for this process will at the latest be mid-June 2020.

