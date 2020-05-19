Malawi: Low Turnout Mars Voter Verification Exercise

19 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Low turnout has marred the voters roll verification exercise as the first phase of the exercise ends Tuesday in some parts of the central and northern regions.

The opposition Tonse Alliance, which comprises of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM, People's Party and six other tiny parties put up a campaign to pursuade voters to go and verify their names ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on July 2.

The exercise also involved voter ID replacement and transfer.

For example in Neno, the exercise is also going at a slow pace, but NICE District Education Officer Wallace Kudzala is optimistic the numbers will improve between today when the exercising is ending.

In Ntchisi, NICE Assistant Civic Education Officer Mercy Kazembe, attributes the low turn out to a lack of clarity on the actual voting day.

The situation is the same in Mzuzu with only 495 voters showing up at one centre since Friday last week.

