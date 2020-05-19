South Africa: Development to Bring Residents Closer to Economic Activities

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has declared 136 priority human settlements and housing development areas (PHSHDAs) across the country.

This delaration will enable residents to live closer to areas with economic activities.

Sisulu said the intention is to ensure redress regarding the pre-1994 spatial plan, revitalising towns and cities and strengthening the livelihoods of households.

"At the centre of these PHSHDAs is to enable residents to live closer to areas with economic activities and social amenities such as schools, health facilities and job opportunities, as well as access to adequate accommodation," Sisulu said on Monday.

The implementation of the PHSHDAs will be in line with the national housing programmes including Enhanced People's Housing Process (Zenzeleni), informal settlements upgrading, Integrated Residential Development Programme and Social Housing Programme.

The PHSHDAs will cover the entire country as follows:

- Gauteng: 26

- KwaZulu-Natal: 22

- Western Cape: 19

- Mpumalanga: 16

- North West: 14

- Eastern Cape: 12

- Limpopo: 11

- Free State: 10

- Northern Cape: 6

Sisulu has also called on the private sector to partner with the department, as it continues to restore the dignity of people through integrated and inclusive human settlements.

"Over the past few years, we have successfully, as a collective, changed our country's landscape through the delivery of over 4 million housing and housing opportunities. We have built new towns such as Savanna City, Fleurhof and Cornubia, amongst others," said the Minister in a statement.

In the next few years, government will direct resources towards the successful roll out of these programmes.

Sisulu is of the belief that thousands of much needed job opportunities will be created as projects are rolled out.