South Africa: COVID-19 - 208 More Cases in Gauteng, With 1 671 Recoveries and 26 Deaths

Gauteng, the province with the second most infections of South Africa's Covid-19 outbreak, has recorded an additional 208 positive cases since its last update on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at Monday was 2 343, with 1 671 recoveries and 26 deaths, the provincial health department said in a statement.

Out of a total of 10 631 contacts traced - these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19 - 8 266 have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they have been de-isolated.

A total of 61 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Delays in allocation of beds for patients

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wards in the maternity unit had to be dedicated to admit pregnant women who are under investigation for Covid-19, while other wards have been dedicated to confirmed Covid-19 patients, the department said.

"This has reduced the capacity of the general unit beds, leading to delays in the allocation of beds for those patients who are admitted electively," Gauteng health department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said.

"There was a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath [Hospital] that required the facility to clear the area for disinfecting. This meant there was additional pressure on bed capacity for maternity. Patients were eventually allocated beds when the process of disinfecting was completed in order to ensure the safety of both staff and patients."

Patients in the ward received three meals a day as advised by a qualified dietician.

"We can confirm that there is a patient that tested positive for Covid-19 in Ward 63. The facility was never shut down at any point. Services continue to be rendered," Mhlungu said.

"On the night the positive case was confirmed, there were 41 deliveries, 19 were through C-sections and 22 were normal vertex deliveries. The obstetrics protocols remain in place. The whole ward had to be placed under quarantine in line with Covid-19 protocols."

Source: News24