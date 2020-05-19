South Africa: African Foreign Nationals Are Being Ignored in the Fight Against COVID-19 - Where Is Our Ubuntu?

opinion

Marginalised foreign nationals are being overlooked in the fight against Covid-19. Asylum seekers, refugees and undocumented migrants have lost their income due to the lockdown, and with limited access to relief measures they are facing eviction and hunger.

"If a 90-year-old may offer some unsolicited advice on this occasion, it would be that you, irrespective of your age, should place human solidarity, the concern for the other, at the centre of the values by which you live." - Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, 12 July 2008.

We are deeply concerned about the vulnerable position of marginalised African foreign nationals in South Africa during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Millions of people in South Africa were already subsisting on or below the breadline, and the lockdown has made even survivalist economic activity impossible. Key players across all sectors have mobilised on an unprecedented scale to mitigate the harm through relief funds for businesses, the provision of shelter and food parcel schemes, and by increasing the amounts of existing social grants. This collective action must be acknowledged and encourage us to realise that we can come together as South Africans despite our differences, to achieve significant impact.

Despite these efforts, the need sadly...