South Africa: Playing Children Discover Body of Newborn Baby Stuffed in a Drum

The body of a newborn baby was discovered dumped in a 20-litre drum by a group of children in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, police said on Monday.

The children made the gruesome discovery at 15:25 on Thursday while they were playing in a water channel at Central's Gamble Street, said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

She said a post-mortem will be conducted on the body of the baby to determine the cause of death.

"The circumstances surrounding the discovery and how the body landed up there are not clear, and it is under investigation," Swart said.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041 996 3438.

"Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime by contacting Crime Stop 08600 10111 or download the My SAPS app," Swart said in a statement.

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage has opened an inquest docket.

Source: News24