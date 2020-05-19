South Africa: COVID-19 Cases At 16 433

South Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 16 433 with 475 071 tests having been conducted.

In a statement on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said of the 475 071 tests conducted, 14 198 tests had been conducted in the last 24-hours.

South Africa also reported a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 286.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the helath care workers who cared for the deceased," said the Minister.

On case alocations, the Western Cape had 10 035 cases representing 61.1% of the total of cases with the death rate sitting at 166. Gauteng had 2 343 cases and the Eastern Cape 2 052 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal had 1 567 cases, Limpopo 88, Free State 163. Mpumalanga had 76, the North West 72, and the Northern Cape 37.

The total number of recoveries stood at 7 298.

Meanwhile, Mkhize said as government prepares for the easing of lockdown regulations, high-risk age groups and those living with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and HIV must take extra precautions and the necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.