South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Participates in Virtual Meeting With Faith Leaders, 19 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 19 May 2020, participate a virtual meeting of faith leaders organised under the auspices of the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

The meeting, the first in a series of interfaith engagements, forms part of the consultations the government, led by the President, is undertaking as part of preparing for a step-down from Alert Level 4 of the national lockdown.

The meeting will discuss the religious sector's input to the response to address the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

