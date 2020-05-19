South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Participates in Virtual Meeting With Faith Leaders, 19 May

19 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 19 May 2020, participate a virtual meeting of faith leaders organised under the auspices of the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

The meeting, the first in a series of interfaith engagements, forms part of the consultations the government, led by the President, is undertaking as part of preparing for a step-down from Alert Level 4 of the national lockdown.

The meeting will discuss the religious sector's input to the response to address the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

