South Africa: Gordon Ramsay Kicks Off 'Uncharted' Season 2 in South Africa

19 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road again in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted , premiering 26 August at 21:00 on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarSat 220).

The multi-Michelin-star chef continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. Starting in South Africa, cooking with popular local chef Zola Nene, Gordon turns up the heat and feasts his way through Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India, Tasmania, and Guyana.

"We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history," said Gordon. "We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us."

In this new season, Gordon journeys deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 3-metre waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world.

From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, he risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Gordon partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Gordon challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.