South Africa: Gordon Ramsay Kicks Off 'Uncharted' Season 2 in South Africa

Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road again in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted , premiering 26 August at 21:00 on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarSat 220).

The multi-Michelin-star chef continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. Starting in South Africa, cooking with popular local chef Zola Nene, Gordon turns up the heat and feasts his way through Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India, Tasmania, and Guyana.

"We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history," said Gordon. "We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us."

In this new season, Gordon journeys deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 3-metre waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world.

From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, he risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Gordon partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Gordon challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht

Source: Channel24