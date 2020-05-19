South Africa: This New Dating Show Will Start With Strangers in the Just-Married Bridal Bed and Then Work Back to the First Date

Two strangers meet for the first time in the just-married bridal bed, then the wedding reception, then a family get-together all the way back to a possible first date... if both decide to still show up.

That's the premise of a new TV dating reality show with Media24's Afrikaans lifestyle reality TV channel VIA (DStv 147) that is producing a South African version of the Date In Reverse format show, entitled Date Agteruit .

In it, viewers will see the participants start the dating process at the end - in the just-married bed - followed by a wedding reception, after which the courtship process unspools all the way to the beginning with the big question: Will two people in the end both show up to their first date?

In Date in Reverse , with the Afrikaans version produced by Red Pepper, the first time two strangers meet will be in the bridal bed, followed by the wedding reception, the first family get-together to the first weekend getaway.

Will they sense a spark from the start? Will their potential in-laws put out their fire? And at the end of this reverse day, will both feel like they want to show up to their first date?

Date in Reverse is a format show from Armoza Formats that signed a deal for a South African version as VIA tries to capture the same audience that tuned in for kykNET's (DStv 144) recent new can't-see-the-suitors dating format show adaptation Hoor My, Sien My, Soen My that was produced by Afrokaans.

Created by Volley Formats, Shenhar Productions Ltd. and Daniella Slavik, the show that is currently looking for date-testants, will follow two singles each week who are looking for love. In one day, the couple will move backwards through major life events under the premise that they get a chance to "peek into their future" to avoid wasting time with the wrong person.

Izelle Venter, VIA channel boss, says in a statement: "The whole world has gone mad for dating-as-social-experiment formats and so have we."

"We've been playing around with the idea of sinking our teeth into a big, new dating format and when we stumbled upon Date in Reverse , we fell in love almost instantly."

"Relationships and dating are part of our DNA and Date in Reverse ticked several boxes for us. Not only does it speak to global viewers' current fascination with dating experiments but it is also conducive to lean TV production - which is something we aim for with all of our shows."

Louise Melzack, senior sales director of APAC, Nordics, GSA, GB and Africa at Armoza Formats, says "We are thrilled to be working on a South African adaptation of Date in Reverse with our fantastic partners at VIA. Following the success of three seasons of Marry Me Now , VIA is a great fit for this unique dating format and we look forward to seeing many more versions around the world."

Source: Channel24