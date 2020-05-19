Somalia Confirms 34 New COVID-19 Cases

Somali Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally of infections to 1,455.

Fawziya Abikar, the Health Minister of Somalia, said one more patient succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 57.

She said 11 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who had been discharged from hospitals to 163.

The minister said 21 of the latest cases are male while 13 others are female persons and the cases are largely due to community transmission.

She called for unity among the people in order to successfully control the spread of the disease, saying the government has put measures in place to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Horn of Africa nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings, and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.