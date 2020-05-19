South Africa: MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe Commends SAPS and Other Law-Enforcement Agencies for Operations During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

press release

MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe commends SAPS and other Law-Enforcement Agencies for the sterling work done

MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe for the Department of Safety and Liaison has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other Law-Enforcement Agencies for the sterling work done with effect from the advent of the National COVID-19 Lockdown up to now.

This accolade came as a result of the concerted efforts made in confining the spread of the Corona virus in the Eastern Cape Province, by Law-Enforcement Agencies. To date, many lives have been saved from being lost through a myriad of massive police operations across the length and breadth of the Eastern Cape Province.

"In this regard, 18 465 people were charged for having contravened the lockdown regulations. 17 people were arrested for having broken into schools. Fortunately, the stolen items were later recovered from them by police. 221 people appeared in court without a fine for having contravened the lockdown regulations. All these efforts have immensely assisted in curbing the spread of the corona virus in the Eastern Cape Province. In respect of this, I would like to take off my hat to the SAPS and all other Law-Enforcement Agencies for the sterling work done in preventing a huge loss of lives. At the same time, I would like to call upon them to encourage the community members to comply with the regulations of COVID-19 Lockdown through loud hailing," said MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe.

The MEC has further urged the community members to refrain from engaging in criminal activities during this time of lockdown and beyond.

Meanwhile, she applauded the members of the community who were resolute in conforming to the regulations of the lockdown, and encouraged everyone else to follow suit in assisting the Government to curb the spread of the corona virus in the Eastern Cape Province.

She allayed the fears of the Eastern Cape communities that the processes to integrate back into their communities inmates that were given parole, would be outlined in order to put the safety of the people ahead of everything else.

"Once again, I would like to appeal to all the communities to work hand in glove with the police and other law-enforcement agencies by adhering to the regulations of level 4 lockdown. Remember, you must wear a cloth mask, you must wash your hands or sanitize them regularly and lastly, you must keep a social or physical distance of one and half a meter between the other person and you," added MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe.

She further emphasized the need for pretty good "community-police relations" during this period of the lockdown and beyond, in the fight against crime.

According to her, the fight against the spread of the corona virus can be worn when members of the community could become the integral cogs of Government.

It is pretty clear that, this stepping stone, will be used as a yard stick with which to measure the amount of mutual-cooperation between the communities and Government in the fight against the spread of the corona virus. Ultimately, this will an able the Government to envisage tactics for other outbreaks in the near future.