Namibia: Outright Calls for Scrapping of Sodomy Law

Outright (ORN) Namibia has reiterated its call for Namibia to scrap outdated laws such as the one on sodomy.

Ndiilo Nthengwe, the organisation's spokesperson, said this in light of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, celebrated every year on 17 May 2020.

The day celebrates diversity, raises awareness of the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTQ+) people and is this year being celebrated under the theme, 'Breaking the Silence', according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Nthengwe said Outright Namibia's main goal is to decolonise the Constitution so that it recognises the full humanity of the LGBTQ+ and other minority communities.

"It has been three decades since our independence, and yet our government still upholds a colonial sodomy law that criminalises consensual sex between two male partners while equal marriage is still not recognised," she said.

"ORN's stance remains consistent through our advocacy agenda to redress colonial laws that infringe on the humanity and dignity of sexual, gender and sex minorities in the country.

"We remain steadfast in fighting for equal rights, and continue to address the homo-trans-bi-phobic attitudes that harshly affect the lives of the community," said Nthengwe.

Achim Steiner, an administrator (UNDP), in a statement said they are working to break the silence that harms LGBTQ+ people in 53 countries thus far. They are doing so through the development of policies and inclusion of LGBTQ+ in national development initiatives, he said.

Ombudsman John Walters said Namibia has made no progress in terms of fighting homophobia nor amending laws to give justice to the rainbow community, which is subjected to harassment.

He said after the Covid-19 battle is won and things have gone back to normal, his office will look at proposing a bill on prohibiting discrimination, harassment and hate speech against the bill.

Walters, during the handover of the N$900 000 grant to ORN from Germany, said Namibia's Constitution does not have provisions to allow the criminal law to act on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community or to defend them.

"A consistent policy of not bringing prosecution of sodomy or abortion is not substitute for decriminalisation of sodomy or repeal of abortion legislation," he said.

A submission at the Universal Periodic Review of Namibia (UPR), a few years ago, states that although homosexuality is not illegal per se, sex between two males is illegal under the common sodomy law provisions that Namibia inherited at independence as part of Roman-Dutch law.

The UPR is a Human Rights Council mechanism aiming at improving human rights of each of the 193 United Nations member states and this review is carried out every five years.