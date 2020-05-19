South Africa: Ramaphosa Meets With Church Leaders As Country Prepares to Move to Level 3 of Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa is be taking part in a virtual meeting of faith leaders organised under the auspices of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) on Tuesday.

"The meeting, the first in a series of interfaith engagements, forms part of the consultations the government, led by the president, is undertaking as part of preparing for a step-down from Alert Level 4 of the national lockdown," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

She said the religious sector's input on how addressing the coronavirus pandemic in the country would be discussed.

Ramaphosa co-chaired a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Saturday to discuss preparations to move most of the country to Level 3 of the lockdown.

"[Saturday's] meeting follows [Friday's] consultation, led by President Ramaphosa, between government and social partners under the auspices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

"President Ramaphosa has been in continuous consultation with various sectors of society on management of the national state of disaster since government first acted to limit the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country," Diko said in a statement on Saturday.

Last Friday, the Presidency said the country could move to Level 3 before the end of the month.

Source: News24