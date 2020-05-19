South Africa: Grobbelaar, Steenkamp, Uys Commit Future to Bulls

The Bulls have announced that Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp and Muller Uys have recommitted their playing futures to the franchise.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the union on Tuesday.

All three players had been a part of the 2020 Super Rugby campaign before the tournament was suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have now extended their stays at Loftus as new Director of Rugby Jake White looks to get the Bulls moving in the right direction.

Grobbelaar established himself as a hooker for the Bulls junior teams with the 22-year-old Junior Springbok equally adept on the side of the scrum. He made his Currie Cup debut in 2017 before earning a call up to Super Rugby in 2018 with the dynamic hooker amassing eight caps since.

Steenkamp, meanwhile, made his Super Rugby debut off the bench against the Stormers this season and is in the unique position to be the understudy of two Springbok props in Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka.

Uys was a member of last year's SA Rugby U21 Championship side as he led his team all the way to the final where they emphatically overthrew their Western Province counterparts to lift the silverware.

His prowess as a No 8 was rewarded this season as he made his starting Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders.

- Bulls media

Source: Sport24