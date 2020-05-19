Kenya: Garbage Heaps Pile Up in Nyeri as Residents Fail to Reach Consensus on Dumping Site

19 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — A standoff on the selection of an ideal garbage disposal site in Nyeri now threatens the health of residents in Nyeri town where littered streets are becoming common.

The county government is yet to identify a dumping site with residents in Konyu, Nyeri Central, Karima and Kiganjo wards rejecting the establishment of disposal areas in Karindundu, Gikeu, Nyaribo, Old Sewerage and Blue Valley.

Capital FM News Tuesday established heaps of garbage had piled up in Kamakwa, Ruringu and Kangemi estates.

Environment County Executive Committee Member Beth Karimi was holed up in a meeting with the Nyeri County Assembly Environmental Committee led by Karatina MCA Watson Weru on Tuesday as members worked to find a solution to the current stalemate.

Karimi accused some ward representative of politicizing the matter to the detriment of its own people.

"It's true we as government has had it rough on this one ,each time we identify a site and start dumping it's being rejected by residents through political hand and that is why we are meeting this committee to find a political solution," said Karimi.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga has faced fierce criticism over failure to put in place an effective solid waste management plan with Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia saying Kahiga's administration's continued insistence on dumping as opposed to management is the cause of inefficiency.

"Rejection of waste disposal by Nyeri residents near their homes and estates is understable since it affects their health and ways of doing things. My advice to the county government is to employ waste recycling," he said.

"In fact, many people rejecting waste disposal would fight for waste recycling industries to be in their areas this will solve the problem," said Kaguchia.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.