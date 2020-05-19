South Africa: Police Vigilance Leads to Recovery of Drugs

19 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The vigilance and effort of a SAPS member resulted in confiscation of drugs more than R60 000-00.

It is alleged that on 18 May 2020, a member was at a truck shop on the N1, when he observed a male person who drove off. The member investigated and found out that the person left a computer box to be allegedly collected by someone. The computer box was opened by LCRC and three plastic with 300 mandrax tablets and three bags full of tik were found inside the box.

The drugs estimated to street value of approximately R133 000-00 were confiscated and an enquiry docket was opened for further investigations.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomana Adonis commended the member for his vigilance that ensured that more drugs are removed from the streets. She emphasized that the police will continue to turn the tide against crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

