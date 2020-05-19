Tunisia: Monastir-Covid19 - 500 Thousand Dinars, Cost of Mandatory Isolation Services (Governor)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national commission to combat Covid-19 allocated nearly 500 thousand dinars, during the period between April 4 and May 18, for the care of people subject to mandatory health isolation in Monastir, said Monastir governor Akram Sebri.

Nearly 1,300 persons have been accommodated for this purpose, 760 of whom have completed their isolation period.

The governorate of Monastir has dedicated seven reception centres for Tunisians repatriated from abroad for a period of mandatory health isolation.

It is the second region after Zaghouan in terms of accommodation of Tunisians repatriated from abroad.

According to the same source, nearly 541 persons are still subject to mandatory confinement in Monastir.