Tunisia: Kebili-COVID-19 - 80-Year Old Woman Dies in El Golaa

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An 80-year old woman from the locality of El Golaa, delegation of Douz-North (governorate of Kebili) died on Tuesday at dawn from Covid-19, local health director Jawhar Makni told TAP.

The pateint, who was admitted, on Sunday, to the COVID ward at the local hospital of Kebili, used to suffer from chronic diseases.

Coordination is underway with El Golaa municipality to finalise the burial procedures according to safety and prevention measures.

Kebili has recorded, since the outbreak of Covid-19 till Tuesday, 107 infection cases, the death of a Tunisian national returning from France. Nearly 64 patients have recovered.

El Golaa has the highest number of infected people (85 cases), 12 cases detected in Douz and 10 cases among medics and paramedics.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.