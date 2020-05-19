Tunisia: Kebili-COVID-19 - 80-Year Old Woman Dies in El Golaa

Tunis/Tunisia — An 80-year old woman from the locality of El Golaa, delegation of Douz-North (governorate of Kebili) died on Tuesday at dawn from Covid-19, local health director Jawhar Makni told TAP.

The pateint, who was admitted, on Sunday, to the COVID ward at the local hospital of Kebili, used to suffer from chronic diseases.

Coordination is underway with El Golaa municipality to finalise the burial procedures according to safety and prevention measures.

Kebili has recorded, since the outbreak of Covid-19 till Tuesday, 107 infection cases, the death of a Tunisian national returning from France. Nearly 64 patients have recovered.

El Golaa has the highest number of infected people (85 cases), 12 cases detected in Douz and 10 cases among medics and paramedics.