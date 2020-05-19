Algeria: El Maarifa Theme TV Channel On Air Tuesday

19 May 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — A new theme TV channel, "El Maarifa" (knowledge), will be launched Tuesday, marking the 64th anniversary of the National Student Day (May 19), the ministry of Communication said Monday in a statement.

The Communication ministry said the TV station is the new born of the national broadcast media, coinciding with the current health lockdown that has forced our children to stay at home.

"The decision to create the new TV station was taken at the Council of Ministers meeting of May 10, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic, with a view to launching a theme channel dedicated to distance learning."

Broadcasting its programmes via the Algerian satellite Alcomsat-1, the new TV channel will provide students with a series of courses in the various disciplines of the three levels of education, according to the statement.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

