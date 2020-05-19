South Africa: Glebelands Eight Trial Postponed to October

19 May 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nompendulo Ngubane

The trial of the "Glebelands Eight" has been postponed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court until October. Archive photo: Nompendulo Ngubane

The men known as the "Glebelands Eight" will remain behind bars at Westville Prison for at least another five months. The trial, which had been running in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, was postponed until October.

A recent directive issued by Judge President Achmat Jappie remanded all criminal trials in both the High and Magistrates courts for the duration of the current lockdown. It further states that all the matters on the court's roll between 4 May and 26 June, would be adjourned.

The eight accused -- Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcombothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Ncomekile Ntshangase, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele -- face 22 charges, including nine for murder and seven for attempted murder.

The state is making the case that Mdweshu led a syndicate and conspired to commit an array of crimes in the community. According to the charge sheet, Mdweshu and his co-accused collected money from at least 20,000 hostel residents and allegedly bought weapons and hitmen who were believed to be involved in other murders at the hostels.

During a previous hearing, the witness revealed that a reward of R160,000 had been put up for a hitman to murder William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi, known as the "big fishes" at Glebelands hostel. Both Mthembu and Machi were shot and killed on 12 September 2015 at Montclair.

Mthembu was believed to be controlling the chairpeople of various hostel blocks and Machi was said to be his hitman, according to a state witness, who has been testifying in camera.

Before the national lockdown, the matter was postponed to 20 April. This date was then changed to 4 May, and it has now been set down to be heard on 5 October.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.