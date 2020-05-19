South Africa: Prosecutor Arrested in Undercover Operation for Alleged Bribe to Make Case Disappear

A prosecutor from Limpopo who allegedly solicited a bribe to make a case go away was arrested during an undercover operation.

News24 previously reported that Ratshilumela Leonard Makhado, 48, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of corruption.

He allegedly demanded money from an accused facing charges of reckless and negligent driving.

"It is alleged that the prosecutor had failed to refer a case of a minor child who was charged for reckless and negligent driving to the child justice court for preliminary inquiry and later diversion," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

After the complainant reported the matter, the Hawks conducted an undercover operation.

"He was immediately placed under arrest on Friday (15 May 2020) and charged for corruption and defeating the course of justice after he accepted R6 000 from the complainant at Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The matter against Makhado has been postponed to 26 May. The State has indicated that bail will be opposed because of the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The prosecutor will remain in custody until his next appearance.

"It is extremely disturbing that one of our own, who is supposed to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption, a major scourge in our country and which is a priority focus area for the NPA, finds himself facing allegations as a perpetrator," National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said in a statement on Monday.

"The law will take its course, and the NPA will consider initiating disciplinary proceedings, in line with its regulatory framework."

Batohi said the NPA upholds the rule of law and demands the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct of all its officials to be trusted lawyers for the people.

Source: News24