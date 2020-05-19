South Africa: Father Expected to Appear in Court for Alleged Murder of His Sons

19 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 38-year-old father is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 for the alleged murder of his two sons.

The suspect was apprehended on Monday, 18 May 2020 following the death of his two sons aged 11 and 12. An inquest docket was initially opened on Saturday, 16 May 2020 for investigation after the children were found dead at Valkop Plot in the vicinity of Assen near Brits. That after the suspect who is the children's father reported to the police on Friday, 15 May 2020 that the victims died after allegedly drinking a rat poison. However, it came out during investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder. The motive is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family. He also commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is positively linked with the horrific occurrence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.