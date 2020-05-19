South Africa: Father Expected to Appear in Court for Alleged Murder of His Sons

press release

A 38-year-old father is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 for the alleged murder of his two sons.

The suspect was apprehended on Monday, 18 May 2020 following the death of his two sons aged 11 and 12. An inquest docket was initially opened on Saturday, 16 May 2020 for investigation after the children were found dead at Valkop Plot in the vicinity of Assen near Brits. That after the suspect who is the children's father reported to the police on Friday, 15 May 2020 that the victims died after allegedly drinking a rat poison. However, it came out during investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder. The motive is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family. He also commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is positively linked with the horrific occurrence.