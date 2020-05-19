South Africa: Mbalula Will Not Challenge DA's Application Against Lockdown Regulations, Court Told

19 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has filed a notice that he will abide by the court's judgment in his responding affidavit to the high court challenge by the DA against some regulations governing the national lockdown.

On Friday, the DA filed an urgent application with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, challenging the validity of some aspects of the lockdown, including the military-enforced night curfew, the ban on e-commerce and the restriction on exercise hours.

In court papers, the DA argues that transport restrictions, which limit access to public transport from 05:00 to 19:00 are unnecessary, disproportionate and in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Mbalula's legal representatives have since told the court that he does not "intend to oppose the above-mentioned application and shall abide by the decision of the court".

In her affidavit, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach challenged Mbalula to justify the reasons for the restrictions, adding that the regulation discriminated on the basis of race.

Stranded

"The average white South African is more likely to own a private vehicle than the average black South African, meaning that the latter is more likely to be stranded, rendered immobile or arrested as a result of the transport restriction," she said.

The DA also argue that the restriction will likely worsen the spread of Covid-19, resulting in unnecessary arrest.

The Level 4 regulations have been fiercely criticised for being arbitrary and defeating the purpose of the lockdown, which had been to slow the spread of the coronavirus and to help authorities prepare. In announcing last week that the country would step down from Level 4, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that some of the government's actions had been unclear, contradictory and poorly explained.

Previously no vehicles, whether public or private, were allowed on the roads outside of 05:00 to 20:00, but that there would be an hour's grace period "to complete a journey" to 21:00.

Mbalula then changed the regulations to allow public transport, including minibus taxis, to only operate between 05:00 to 19:00, with no mention of a grace period.

Instead, "the driver must ensure that the drop off is completed by 19:00".The section governing the permitted times of private vehicles on the road was deleted by the same amendment, implying that private car owners can be on the road only until 20:00, when the national curfew starts.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.