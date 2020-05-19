South Africa: Two Armed Suspects Behind Armed Robbery At a Local Doctor's Surgery Still On the Run

press release

A case of business robbery is currently being investigated following an armed robbery incident involving two unknown armed suspects who robbed a local general practitioner's surgery and made off with several cellphone handsets as well as cash.

On Monday, 18 May 2020 at around 14:30, two unknown armed suspects who were brandishing firearms allegedly stormed into the surgery that is situated along Starling Street, Lenasia South.

The suspect's allegedly held up the well-known local general practitioner (GP) as well as the patients in the waiting room at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphone handsets as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victims were then locked up inside a toilet cubicle before the armed suspect's vanished from the scene with the stolen cellphone handsets as well as the undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the attack.

A case of business robbery has been opened for further police investigations.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could assist during police investigations as well the successful arrest of the suspect's to contact Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 1000 or by calling the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 and all information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality.