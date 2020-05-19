Ghana: Zoomlion Disinfects 86 SHSs in Northern, North East, Savannah Regions

Tamale — About 86 Senior High Schools in the Northern, North East and Savannah regions have been disinfected by the Zoomlion Company Limited.

All the dormitories, classrooms, offices and dining halls of the schools were disinfected.

Madam Emma Akyea-Boakye, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion, speaking to the media before the commencement of the disinfection exercise at the Tamale Senior High campus in the Tamale metropolis said, the exercise was a collaboration between Zoomlion Ghana and the Ghana Education Service.

She said the exercise was part of efforts to combat the spread the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Madam Akyea-Boakye said the disinfection exercise was also meant to destroy all manner of insects, reptiles and bedbugs in the second cycle schools in the regions.

She noted that the bedbugs, reptiles and other insects had invaded most of the second circles schools in the area.

The Communications Director emphasised that the disinfection exercise would not only free the schools from insect and reptiles, but would also give the students peace of mind to study.

She commended the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) for the collaboration, stressing that it was timely as it would improve teaching and learning in the second cycle schools in the country at this crucial time.

Madam Akyea-Boakye also expressed gratitude to the various heads of the schools for their support during the exercise.

She indicated Zoomlion's readiness to partner any organisation to carry similar exercise, and called on, particularly, corporate bodies and individuals not to hesitate to approach the company for such exercise.

The headmasters and their staff were happy about the disinfection exercises in their schools.

The Assistant Headmaster of Nalerigu SHS, Mr Mohamed Timbillah, who spoke on behalf of his headmaster, was full praise to the company for the exercise.