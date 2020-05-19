Ghana: UER COVID Support Group Donates PPE to Regional Health Directorate

A group calling itself, Upper East Region COVID-19 Support Group on Saturday, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) valued at GH¢20,000 to the Upper East Regional Health Directorate for distribution to some selected health facilities in the region to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The items included Veronica buckets, face masks, liquid soap, hand gloves, tissue papers, boxes of bottled water, alcoholic-based hand sanitisers and fumigation spraying machines.

The beneficiary health facilities included the Bolgatanga Plaza, Sokabisi, Zorbisi, Asogrekobisi, Sumbrungu, Bongo, Tongo and Kongo. The Regional Health Directorate also benefited from the package.

Presenting the items to the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Winfred Ofosu, at a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the Regional Health Directorate, the initiator of the Upper East Region COVID-19 Support Group, Ms Helen Aduko, explained that items were bought from the resources of network groups.

She stated that she was struck by the idea on what she could contribute to support the residents of Upper East Region where she hails from during the time of the partial lock down of some regions and towns due to COVID-19.

She said she decided to use her WhatsApp group to sell the idea to her group and to appeal to them on the need to contribute together to purchase PPE in a bid to complement government's effort which many of her group members bought into.

Ms Aduko explained after realising that the resources mobilised by the group was not enough to cater for the procurement of the PPE, the group decided to expand the scope of the networks by reaching other renowned persons in Accra who contributed to the cause.

She thanked all those who contributed in diverse ways towards the mobilisation of the resources for the purchase of the PPE and stated that her outfit would continue to solicit for more resources to be able to reach other communities in the region with the PPE.

"As a group with a membership of 18 we are very grateful to Alhaji Mahannud Nohammed, the Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Alhaji Faruk Hamza, a member of the Hajj Board and Mr Paul Akrugu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Parku Enterprise and Mr Daniel Ayine of the New Times Corporation who contributed immensely to supporting us procure the PPE," Ms Aduko stressed.

She indicated that the intention of the group was to also complement the efforts of the GHS to intensify its education drive on the COVID-19and pledged that the organisation had also plans in place to embark upon other development projects in the region.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Health Services, Dr Ofosu lauded the group's efforts and appealed to other individuals and corporate bodies to join forces with the government to help fight the pandemic.

He stated that the Regional Health Directorate had intensified its surveillance and contact tracing exercise and called on the group and others to become ambassadors of the COVID -19 education in their respective communities.