Ghana: Dovlo Descendants Union Donates PPE to Keta Govt Hospital

The Dovlo Descendants Union has presented personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Keta Government Hospital in the Volta Region as its contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PPE included N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, face shields, hand sanitisers, mentholated spirit, hair and shoe covers, utility gloves and boots, disposable gowns, examination gloves, pulse ox meter and infra-red thermometer, worth about GH¢11,000.00.

A retired medical practitioner, Dr Delanyo Dovlo, who led the team, said the family owed it a duty to respond to the needs of the hospital that had served the community, especially family members, over the years.

He said: "It is our moral duty as natives of the area to support the hospital during these critical times," adding "the safety of the staff must be paramount to all hence the gesture."

According to Dr Dovlo, the hospital had played a major role in the wellbeing of family members as it usually offered free medical care to the union during their annual get-together held in December of every year.

He said: "This gesture is a reciprocal one, as we need to support a medical facility that has been of immense help to the people," adding "some of us were born here some 60 and over years ago".

The first Vice Chair of the Union, Johnson Gemegah said the donation was made possible through emergency contribution of members and assured that plans were underway to procure more items for the hospital in these critical times.

The hospital, he explained, must be supported to win the fight against the pandemic, and urged the residents to strictly adhere to the safety and precautionary measures towards winning the fight against the virus.

The nurse manager of the hospital, Lydia Teikour Akortai, commended the family for the gesture, and urged other well meaning Ghanaians to complement government's effort for a collective fight against the pandemic.

