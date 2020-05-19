South Africa: Pair Due in Court for an Alleged Illegal Abalone Processing Facility

19 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Two suspects aged 43 and 54, are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's Court on Wednesday for charges related to operating an illegal abalone processing facility in Milnerton, Cape Town.

The pair was arrested on Tuesday, 18 May 2020, following an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organized Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and K9 unit, after they pounced on the identified premises along Algoa Street.

The team seized equipment used to process abalone, over 1000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4 million and two vehicles. The suspects have been charged for contravening the Living Resource Marine Act.

