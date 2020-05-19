South Africa: Police Arrested a Man Wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder Cases

press release

Philippi East police members who were performing crime prevention patrols in the area, during the early hours of this morning stopped and searched a man who was wearing uniform resembling that of the SANDF in Umkhombe Crescent, Lower Cross Road. During the body search police found a 9 mm firearm with ammunition in his possession. The suspect was recognised as a wanted suspect for murder and three attempted murders that took place in January in Lower Cross Road

The 21-year-old suspect has been involved in various crime in Philippi-East including robberies, hijacking and murder. He will appear in Wynberg Magistrates' Court once he has been charged.