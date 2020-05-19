Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates PPE to Ghana Immigration Service

Prudential Bank donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 as part of efforts to help the fight against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

The PPE worth GH¢30, 000 included 10,000 pieces of gloves, 2,000 surgical masks and 20 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Presenting the items, Executive Head, Operations at Prudential Bank, Mr Thomas Broni said, the move was to help officials of GIS perform their duties with the needed protection.

He said, the GIS was responsible for protecting Ghana's borders and would require the equipment to stay protected at all times.

"This is our way of supporting the frontline workers who put their lives on the line to ensure that the public is safe," he added.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Prudential Bank, Mrs Akosua Boahen asked officials to make use of the protective equipment provided for their safety and that of their families.

She urged individuals and other corporate entities to come on board and support the frontline workers with PPE to enable them to perform their duties without fear.

Receiving the items, Comptroller General of Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed gratitude to the bank for the intervention.

He said, Prudential Bank and GIS had a long standing relationship and the presentation was affirmation of the strong collaboration between the two institutions.

He urged the public to remain safe by wearing their masks, observe social distancing protocols and other health directives as they continue to work hard to protect Ghana's borders.

"The pandemic is teaching us a lesson that the human is fragile as well as testing the resilience of people. So the public should endeavour to stay safe as front liners do their best to control the disease," he stated.