Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates PPE to Ghana Immigration Service

19 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Prudential Bank donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 as part of efforts to help the fight against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

The PPE worth GH¢30, 000 included 10,000 pieces of gloves, 2,000 surgical masks and 20 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Presenting the items, Executive Head, Operations at Prudential Bank, Mr Thomas Broni said, the move was to help officials of GIS perform their duties with the needed protection.

He said, the GIS was responsible for protecting Ghana's borders and would require the equipment to stay protected at all times.

"This is our way of supporting the frontline workers who put their lives on the line to ensure that the public is safe," he added.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Prudential Bank, Mrs Akosua Boahen asked officials to make use of the protective equipment provided for their safety and that of their families.

She urged individuals and other corporate entities to come on board and support the frontline workers with PPE to enable them to perform their duties without fear.

Receiving the items, Comptroller General of Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed gratitude to the bank for the intervention.

He said, Prudential Bank and GIS had a long standing relationship and the presentation was affirmation of the strong collaboration between the two institutions.

He urged the public to remain safe by wearing their masks, observe social distancing protocols and other health directives as they continue to work hard to protect Ghana's borders.

"The pandemic is teaching us a lesson that the human is fragile as well as testing the resilience of people. So the public should endeavour to stay safe as front liners do their best to control the disease," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.