Ghana: 45th MTN SWAG Awards Put On Hold

19 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

The 45th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards scheduled for Saturday May 23 has been postponed.

A statement from the SWAG Secretariat in Accra explained that the postponement was necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent ban on social gathering which is still in force.

The decision was taken by the Executive Board of SWAG in consultation with its partners and the SWAG Awards Committee.

"The leadership arrived at the unprecedented decision after government extended the ban on public gathering and in keeping to the directives on social distancing due to the Coronavirus Pandemic outbreak which has caused the most significant disruption to major world sporting events either by cancelation or

rescheduling," the statement read.

The statement said "SWAG will continue to monitor events and will communicate decisions and a possible new date in the coming days while. The board will also like to encourage members of the sporting fraternity to continue to observe all the Covid-19 protocols given by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and also wear their mask when going out," it added.

The awards was scheduled for the Accra International Conference Center where 27 sportsmen and women as well as administrators and institutions were to be rewarded for excellence.

The 2019 edition would also decorate its past presidents, Joe Aggrey and Mr. Oheneba Charles for their enormous contribution to SWAG and the Sports industry in Ghana.

The SWAG Awards, the longest running awards ceremony in Ghana was instituted to honour and decorate outstanding sports athletes and administrators who excel in the line of duty in the year under review.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.