Ghana: COVID-19 National Trust Fund Receives Support From 4 Institutions

19 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to raise funds for the poor and needy in the country received support from four institutions in Accra yesterday.

Sucryza Limited, distributors of rice and sugar, donated an amount of GH₵100,000 to the Board of Trustees of the Fund, chaired by former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, at the Jubilee House.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company led a team of management members from the company to make the donation.

Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, led by its President (Ebusuapanyie) Captain Paul Forjoe, donated an amount of GH₵200,000.

Apinko 1 Engineering and the Ghana Civil Service donated GH₵1,200 and GH₵52,000 to the fund respectively.

Justice Akuffo thanked the institutions for the generous donations and pledged that the fund would be used for its intended purposes to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and vulnerable.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.