Ghana: COVID-19 National Trust Fund Receives Support From 4 Institutions

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to raise funds for the poor and needy in the country received support from four institutions in Accra yesterday.

Sucryza Limited, distributors of rice and sugar, donated an amount of GH₵100,000 to the Board of Trustees of the Fund, chaired by former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, at the Jubilee House.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company led a team of management members from the company to make the donation.

Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, led by its President (Ebusuapanyie) Captain Paul Forjoe, donated an amount of GH₵200,000.

Apinko 1 Engineering and the Ghana Civil Service donated GH₵1,200 and GH₵52,000 to the fund respectively.

Justice Akuffo thanked the institutions for the generous donations and pledged that the fund would be used for its intended purposes to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and vulnerable.