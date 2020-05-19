Ghana: GBFA Presents Food Items to Athletes

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) over the weekend presented assorted food items its athletes to support them in them during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil and some other goodies and branded GBFA face masks.

Presenting the items, the national treasurer, Mr. Fausta Baffoe, said the welfare of the athletes remains paramount in the period of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We the executives of the GBFA decided to make this presentation to you athletes at this crucial time when we are all fighting one enemy, the coronavirus. We know that due to the ban on social gathering most of you are home, so we thought it wise to assist you in our own small way with these products," Baffoe stated.

According him, the GBFA supports the safety measures put in place by the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and charged the athletes to strictly abide by them.

Captain of the national bodybuilding team, the Black Muscles, Godwin Frimpong on behalf of the team thanked the executives for the kind gesture, hoping that it would motivate others to also come to their aid in these hard times.

"Indeed, we the athletes are very much touched by this gesture. We have been home all this while and it has not been easy at all. We would have been in South Africa by now had it not been the pandemic for the 2020 edition of the Arnold Classic Competition."