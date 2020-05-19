Ghana: GBFA Presents Food Items to Athletes

19 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) over the weekend presented assorted food items its athletes to support them in them during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil and some other goodies and branded GBFA face masks.

Presenting the items, the national treasurer, Mr. Fausta Baffoe, said the welfare of the athletes remains paramount in the period of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We the executives of the GBFA decided to make this presentation to you athletes at this crucial time when we are all fighting one enemy, the coronavirus. We know that due to the ban on social gathering most of you are home, so we thought it wise to assist you in our own small way with these products," Baffoe stated.

According him, the GBFA supports the safety measures put in place by the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and charged the athletes to strictly abide by them.

Captain of the national bodybuilding team, the Black Muscles, Godwin Frimpong on behalf of the team thanked the executives for the kind gesture, hoping that it would motivate others to also come to their aid in these hard times.

"Indeed, we the athletes are very much touched by this gesture. We have been home all this while and it has not been easy at all. We would have been in South Africa by now had it not been the pandemic for the 2020 edition of the Arnold Classic Competition."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.