South Africa: Team Work Leads to Arrest of Carjackers

press release

It is alleged that yesterday at 16:00, a motorist was travelling on the R102 from Mandeni towards KwaDukuza when a vehicle with unknown occupants stopped in front of him at Darnall.

Three unknown men alighted from the said vehicle and he was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint. Police and security companies were alerted and information was shared on social media chat groups. Police and security companies monitored all escape routes. The two vehicles were spotted at a sugarcane field in Newark as they were in the process of changing the vehicles registration plates.

The suspects took the northbound route on the R102 and police as well as other law enforcement agencies who were also part of the operation spotted them before Mtunzini. The suspects were intercepted at Nsiwa Reserve and there was an exchange of gunfire. Two suspects aged 25 and 34 were placed under arrest. They were found in possession of a firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition and a toy gun.

The team recovered the hijacked vehicle and the vehicle used in the commission of the offence. A 34-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrates Court tomorrow for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Both suspects will also appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court soon facing charges of carjacking.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the teamwork that led to the swift arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle.