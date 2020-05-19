Mozambique: Eight More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Maputo — The number of confirmed cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19 in Mozambique on Monday rose by eight, pushing the total from 137 to 145, according to the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene.

Speaking at the Health Ministry's daily press conference on the Covid-19 crisis, Marlene said that to date 6,272 suspected cases of the disease have been tested, 261 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 261, the great majority proved negative, but eight people, all of them Mozambican citizens, tested positive for Covid-19. One of these new cases is asymptomatic, while seven display mild symptoms of the disease.

Six of the new cases are from Maputo city. Three of these are women - one is a child under 14 years of age, while the other two are women aged between 15 and 24. The other three are men, one aged above 60, one in the 15-24 year age group, and one aged between 25 and 34.

In Marracuene district, in Maputo province, a man aged between 25 and 34 tested positive. He had recently returned from South Africa.

In the town of Palma, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, a man aged between 15 and 24 was diagnosed with Covid-19. This is the seventh in a cluster of cases in the town. These cases do not seem to any direct connection with the largest Covid-19 cluster so far discovered in Mozambique, which is at the camp operated by the French oil and gas company Total in the Afungi Peninsula, a few kilometres from Palma town.

All eight new cases have gone into home isolation, and health staff are tracing their contacts who, once they have been identified, will be quarantined.

As of Monday the distribution of the 145 known Covid-10 cases by province was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 85; Maputo City, 36; Maputo province, 12; Sofala, eight; Inhambane, two; Tete, one; Manica, one.

115 of the people infected are men and 30 are men. This imbalance is believed to be due to the fact the most of the workers at the Afungi camp, the location of the largest outbreak are men.

105 of the positive cases are Mozambicans and 40 are foreign nationals.

Marlene also announced that a further two cases, both from Afungi, have made a complete recovery. This brings the number of recovered cases to 46.

Thus, as of Monday, the key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are: 145 cases confirmed, of whom 46 have made a full recovery and 99 are active cases. None of the cases have been hospitalised and none have died.

Compared with other countries in southern Africa, Mozambique has many fewer cases of Covid-19. As of Saturday, Mozambique had just 4.1 confirmed cases per million inhabitants, South Africa had 214.8 cases, Eswatini (Swaziland) 161.2 cases, and Zambia 35.6 cases per million inhabitants. Countries with fewer cases than Mozambique include Zimbabwe and Angola (2.5 and 1.5 cases per million inhabitants respectively).

As for the death rate, Mozambique and Namibia have had no Covid-19 deaths at all. In South Africa, the figure is four deaths per million inhabitants, in Eswatini it is 1.7 and in Botswana, Tanzania and Zambia it is 0.4 deaths per million.