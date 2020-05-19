Mozambique: Tete Government Unsure How Changara Woman Became Infected

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 19 May (AIM) - The head of the public health department in the western Mozambican province of Tete, Danilson Goncalves, told reporters on Tuesday that his department has not yet discovered how a woman in Changara district became infected with the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The woman is the only case in the province diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. She is under home isolation, and health workers are tracing her movements and her contacts. Goncalves said the places where she had been seem unlikely points for contamination with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

"We don't know how she became infected", he said. "The investigation under way could take some time, but our team is on the ground checking the facts. There is a large health team in Changara working flat out to cut the chain of transmission, in order to prevent the spread of the disease to other parts of Tete province".

The 29 year old woman lives in the Joaquim Chissano neighbourhood, in Luenha, the Changara district capital. Goncalves said the woman's family is being screened, so that Changara does not become the epicentre for spreading Covid-19 throughout the area.

For her part, the Secretary of State for Tete, Elisa Zacarias, told a press conference "the population of the province should not become agitated. On the contrary, it should remain calm and redouble efforts to prevent Covid-19".

"Now that our province has one case of the disease, that is a motive for every citizen to comply scrupulously with the preventive measures", said Zacarias. She guaranteed that the provincial executive will do everything in its power to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other parts of Tete.

The provincial governor, Domingos Viola, guaranteed that measures have been taken to isolate the infected woman and her family. The work done by the health team so far indicates that she had contacted about 70 people. All these people are being traced so that they can be quarantined.

Viola blamed the appearance of this case on failure, by the government, and by all other forces in society, to give sufficient publicity and urgency to the preventive message.

"What should be done now is to work so that there are no more cases of the pandemic", he said. "We must continue to disseminate the preventive messages, and raise the awareness of our population, so that they take the situation seriously and avoid the loss of human life".