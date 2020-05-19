Malawi: Nankhumwa Encourages Constituents in Mulanje to Give Mutharika 'Vote of Confidence'

Grassroots political party leadership may be without formal authority and power to create change but certainly have the necessary influence over local citizens to communicate government policy and shape local people's thinking, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Nankhumwa: Give Mutharika vote of confidence Nankhumwa interacting with DPP members drawn from 25 area committees in his Mulanje Central constituency.

"As a party, DPP is taking deliberate steps to step up local party leaders' active role in effective voter participation at this time when we draw closer to the July 2, 2020 fresh presidential election and day-to-day political activities aimed at growing the party," Nankhumwa told reporters on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after interacting with DPP members drawn from 25 area committees in his Mulanje Central constituency.

The members came from Group Village Headman Kachingwe area and other villages, such as Chilomo, Zipangani, Nanchapa, Chigwembele, Misenje and Njema.

"I enjoyed every moment of our interaction; the members seemed clearly fired up to mobilize as many people as possible to vote for DPP/UDF presidential candidate, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and running mate Right Honourable Atupele Muluzi. We discussed local politics extensively; we discussed development projects," said the parliamentarian.

He encouraged leaders and people in the constituency to come out in large numbers on July 2 to give President Mutharika a resounding vote of confidence owing to his impressive governance, social and economic record in the past six years he has President of the Republic.

"You demonstrated your love for APM and the party on May 19 last year when you overwhelmingly voted for him as President. The opposition petitioned the courts that the presidential election alone, not ward councillor or MP elections, which were being done concurrently, was marred by irregularities.

"APM has unquestionable respect for rule of law and he has accepted that fresh presidential election be held. Let's all support APM by voting for him on July 2.

"President (Peter) Mutharika has displayed exceptional tenacity of leadership in guiding this nation to greater social and economic development. The economy has been stable throughout the six years that we have been in power. There has been rapid increase of infrastructure development and governance systems have been wheeling non-stop; the people's livelihoods have been uplifted through the pro-poor programmes that the APM has been implementing throughout the country," said Nankhumwa, who is Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, Nankhumwa visited various local development projects, including the Chilomo Bridge, which was recently damaged by an overloaded articulated truck.

He has temporary rehabilitated the bridge but promised constituents that he would soon finance a durable concrete bridge.

Group Village Headman Kachingwe who curtain-raised the speeches at the meeting said the bridge is important as it connects Chisitu Trading Centre and surrounding Villages with the referral Mulanje Mission Hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares