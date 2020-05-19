Sudan: Reconciliation Accord Aims to End Tribal Strife in Kassala

Kassala — The leaders of the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes have signed a reconciliation agreement in Kassala, which aims to put an end to tribal clashes that beset the town earlier this month.

People from Nuba tribes in South Kordofan who settled in Kassala and members of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer tribe clashed in Kassala. The fighting lasted three days, left 11 dead, and more than 80 injured.

The accord aims to provide justice for the victims, accountability for any potential wrongdoers, and rules for coexistence in the region.

The agreement also stipulates the necessity of the Rule of Law, enforcement forces, and judicial means in any future conflict, as well as accountability for those responsible for the violence.

The families of the victims stressed their demands for the alleged perpetrators to be arrested and brought to justice.

Following reconciliation efforts by tribal leaders and the deployment of a government security force, calm returned on Monday.

Two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki and Hasan Sheikh, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi came to Kassala in an effort to contain the crisis.

Many of the people who sought shelter in schools and near the garrison during the violence have returned to their homes as the situation calmed down.

