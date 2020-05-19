Sudan: Community Leader's Murder Sparks Chaos in West Darfur

19 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Beida — Two people have died, 17 others abducted, and two villages burned to the ground on Saturday after a native administration leader was savagely murdered in Beida locality in West Darfur.

In a statement, the Acting Governor of West Darfur, Maj Gen Rabee Abdallah, explained that initially, a group of outlaws, some of them on motorcycles and wearing military uniforms, attacked two villages and abducted 17 people. The governor said that the local authority in cooperation with the native administration leaders and Forces for Freedom and Change in West Darfur, sent security forces who managed to control the situation.

The governor added that "some other outlaws tried to take advantage of the chaotic situation by stealing some livestock, but the security forces are still tracking them."

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that as a reprisal for the killing of the native administration leader, two villages of Tirti and Khairwajid were entirely burned. The witnesses also confirmed that Abbas Mohamed and Khamis Ismail were killed. The witnesses alleged that up to 28 people were kidnapped.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.