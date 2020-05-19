Sudan: Community Leader's Murder Sparks Chaos in West Darfur

Beida — Two people have died, 17 others abducted, and two villages burned to the ground on Saturday after a native administration leader was savagely murdered in Beida locality in West Darfur.

In a statement, the Acting Governor of West Darfur, Maj Gen Rabee Abdallah, explained that initially, a group of outlaws, some of them on motorcycles and wearing military uniforms, attacked two villages and abducted 17 people. The governor said that the local authority in cooperation with the native administration leaders and Forces for Freedom and Change in West Darfur, sent security forces who managed to control the situation.

The governor added that "some other outlaws tried to take advantage of the chaotic situation by stealing some livestock, but the security forces are still tracking them."

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that as a reprisal for the killing of the native administration leader, two villages of Tirti and Khairwajid were entirely burned. The witnesses also confirmed that Abbas Mohamed and Khamis Ismail were killed. The witnesses alleged that up to 28 people were kidnapped.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.