Sudan COVID-19 Lockdown Extended for Two Weeks

19 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's High Committee for Health Emergencies confirmed that the Security and Defence Council approved to extend the total lockdown in the state of Khartoum for more two weeks as of Tuesday, in line with the recommendations of the committee. The Federal Ministry of Health reported 303 new Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and eight death cases, this brings the total number of cases to 2591 including 105 deaths cases in the country.

Sudan's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Faisal Mohamed Saleh explained that the decision came after intensive meetings and reports of the committee regarding the health situation in the country.

He said that the review of the ministry of health confirmed the effectiveness of the precautionary social distancing measures in limiting the spread of the pandemic over the last weeks.

Saleh pointed out that the preparations for Eid El Fitr which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have weakened the social distancing measures. He further urged the Sudanese people to follow and respect the ministry of health guidelines and instructions to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Blue Nile

The health authorities in Blue Nile state reported four Covid-19 cases including a health worker. In an interview with Radio Dabanga on Tuesday, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Blue Nile, Abdelazim Rizig said that the pandemic started spreading in Blue Nile when two infected people coming from El Obeid and Khartoum arrived. He stated that there are eight trained teams and two health isolation centres fighting the pandemic in Blue Nile state.

"However, we are concerned about how people undermine precautionary social distancing measures," he said. He urged the residents to stay home and follow and respect the precautionary measures.

Sennar

In Sennar, the health authority reported 24 Covid-19 cases including 19 health workers.

Director-General of the Health Ministry of Sennar, Alam El Hoda told Radio Dabanga that the total number of cumulative cases in Sennar reached 67 cases, and 24 cases have recovered as of Monday, and among these 24 cases, 19 health workers.

El Hoda explained that 80 per cent of cases among health workers have shown no familiar symptoms of Covid-19. He added that most of those have died were elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases. "However, the officially reported cases cannot represent the actual number of the infected cases because there are a quite number of unregistered cases," he concluded.

