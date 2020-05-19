Sudan: Hope for Sudan Peace Agreement By June

Khartoum / Juba — The peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) resumed via online links between Khartoum and Juba on Monday to comply with precautionary social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The peace negotiation session discussed the possibility to include the SRF in the potential central government structure. They also discussed issues such as national identity and constitutional reform through a national consultation. They discussed issues that have not been addressed during previous sessions including the situations of El Kanabi, North Kordofan, and the position of Sudanese capital, as well as the criteria of wealth and national resource allocation.

This round of negotiation is expected to continue for the coming three days and then suspended for the Eid El Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. They are be resumed on May 27. Security arrangements in Darfur will be discussed until June 2.

The government delegation for the peace negotiations expects to sign the final peace agreement by June.

Mohamed El Taayshi, Member of the Sovereign Council and spokesman for the negotiating delegation expressed his hope and conviction that the negotiating parties will possibly reach an agreement by June 20, due to the willingness and determination of both parties.

El Taayshi also stressed that the negotiations aim to address national related problems to create a new social contract between the Sudanese people based on equal citizenship, and the objectives of the December revolution 'peace, justice, and freedom' and address the roots causes of war and marginalisation in Sudan.

Deadline

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the South Sudanese team mediating the peace talks between the Sudanese government and the armed movements announced in Juba that the first documents of the peace agreement will be signed on June 20.

The two parties agreed on a new negotiating matrix and time schedule, that starts today and will lead up to June 19.

The mediation team has reserved the period from 18 May to 20 May to negotiate national issues between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements.

From June 5 until June 11 a peace agreement matrix will be developed by a joint technical committee that includes the mediation team, the Sudanese government, the SRF, and other stakeholders. It will review, translate, and print the agreement in the period from June 12 until June 19.

