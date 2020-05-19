Ghana: Ayawaso East Assembly Fails to Elect PM

16 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly on Thursday failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two consecutive rounds of voting.

The two, Mr Umar Sanda Mohammed, the assemblyman for Nima Ayawaso electoral area and Mr Abu Awuvami, the government appointee both failed to secure the required two-thirds (2-3) of the vote cast.

In the first round Mohammed polled 10 votes while Awuvami secured eight votes.

They both polled same number of votes in the second round of voting.

In her address to the house after the voting, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso East, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adams urged the assembly members to come together as a united house and elect a PM for the municipality.

"Assembly election is non-partisan, we should all unite and elect a PM to help promote development in the municipality," she added.

She was hopeful that on the next scheduled date members would elect a PM for the municipality.

The Coordinating Director of the Assembly, Mr Nii Armah Ashitey adjourned the meeting for ten days.

He said after the ten days if a PM was not elected, the two candidates would step down for new candidates.

Mr Mohammed the assembly member for the Nima electoral area who contested the elections said he was not disappointed with the outcome of event but would work hard during the ten-days period to ensure victory.

On his part Mr Awuvami said he was disappointed at the turn of events and added that, "I am surprised no candidate was ready to compromise".

He said the assembly needed a PM to help in the development of the municipality.

