Nigeria: 226 New COVID-19 Infections Recorded Tuesday

20 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A total 226 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, raising the country's total burden to 6,401.

Of the new cases, 131 were reported in Lagos and 25 in Ogun, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced in its daily updates Tuesday night.

The centre's breakdown shows:

15-Plateau

11-Edo

7-Kaduna

6-Oyo

5-FCT

5-Adamawa

4-Jigawa

4-Ebonyi

4-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

2-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Bayelsa

A total 1,734 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

The death toll from coronavirus as at Tuesday stands at 192.

