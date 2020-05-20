Rwanda: Govt Deploys Robots in COVID-19 Fight

The Government has launched the use of robots in the fight against COVID-19, in a move aimed at reducing contact between medics and patients.

The move is expected to limit the risk of healthcare workers from contracting the virus.

Launched on Tuesday, May 19 at the Kanyinya COVID-19 Treatment Centre by the Ministry of Health with support from the United Nations Development Programme, the five high-tech robots can perform a number of tasks related to COVID-19 management, including mass temperature screening, delivering food and medication to patients, capturing data, detecting people who are not wearing masks, among others.

Made by Zora Bots, a Belgian company specialised in robotics solutions, they are designed with various advanced features to support doctors and nurses at designated treatment centres, and can also be leveraged into screening sites in the country.

Dr Ngamije speaks to media after the launch of the use of robots at Kanyinya COVID-19 Treatment Centre on Tuesday, May 19. Photos: Gad Nshimiyimana.

According to information from the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the robots have the capacity to screen between 50 to 150 people per minute, capture both video and audio data, and notify officers on duty about detected abnormalities for timely response and case management.

Speaking to media, Dr Daniel Ngamije the Minister of Health said that the idea of using the robots is aimed at reducing exposure of health workers to possible Covid-19 infection,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus ICT Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Medics and other front-liners visit patients' room many times to deliver medication, meals, carry out tests, among other things - and this may pose a risk of contracting the virus," he said.

"These robots will fasten service delivery while protecting our valuable health workers against COVID-19 exposure."

There haven't been cases of medics that have caught the virus according to Dr Ngamije. However, he said there is a cleaner at a COVID-19 treatment facility in the country that tested positive for the virus.

Each robot costs about $3,300.

Concerning their use, Dr Ngamije said that robotics engineers will be training the Ministry of Health staff concerning the use of the robots for about one month, after which it is expected that the ministry's officials will be able to operate them.

An official explains to guests and journalists the various functions of the robots.

Paula Ingabire the Minister of ICT and Innovation, said that COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digital solutions across various industries, especially in the health sector.

"There are various innovative solutions being applied to combat COVID-19, and the robots delivered today in these treatment centres, will be deployed to support our frontline health workers in treating and containing the pandemic by taking on routine tasks."

According to Dr Ngamije, more robots are expected to be brought in the country to assist in the COVID-19 fight.