Nigeria Records 226 New Coronavirus Cases

20 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 226 new cases of COVID-19 as death toll from the virus inched closer to 200. One person was confirmed dead from the virus on Tuesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Tuesday's figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 6,401.

The health agency in a tweet Tuesday night said the new cases were reported in 16 states. These are Lagos, Ogun, Plateau, Edo, Kaduna, Oyo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Adamawa, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Borno, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Enugu and Bayelsa

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

"Till date, 6401 cases have been confirmed, 1734 cases have been discharged and 192 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, NCDC said.

The 226 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos - 131, Ogun - 25, Plateau - 15, Edo - 11, Kaduna - 7, Oyo - 6, FCT - 5, Adamawa - 5, Jigawa - 4, Ebonyi - 4, Borno - 4, Nasarawa - 3, Bauchi - 2, Gombe - 2, Enugu - 1 and Bayelsa - 1.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 36, 899 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4,475 cases are still active, 1,734 have recovered and have been discharged, and 192 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 6,401 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2, 755 cases, followed by Kano - 824, FCT - 427, Katsina - 281, Bauchi - 224, Borno - 227, Jigawa - 205, Ogun - 178, Kaduna - 152, Oyo - 143, Gombe - 136, Sokoto - 113, Edo - 119, Zamfara - 84, Kwara - 65, Rivers - 53, Plateau - 50, Osun - 42, Nasarawa - 34, Yobe - 32, Kebbi - 32, Delta - 27, Adamawa - 26, Niger - 22, Ondo - 20, Ekiti - 19,Akwa Ibom - 18, Taraba - 17, Enugu - 16, Ebonyi - 13, Imo - 7, Bayelsa - 7, Benue - 5, Anambra - 5 and Abia - 5.

There has been an increase in the number of cases reported across the states. Figures from NCDC also revealed that many of the states with increasing figures are those from the northern part of the country.

The presidential taskforce COVID-19 coordinator, Sani Aliyu, said on Tuesday at a press briefing that the response to COVID-19 cannot primarily be driven at the federal level.

"We need states to take more ownership," he said. "Our responsibility is to provide guidance and ensure adequate compliance to recommended measures across board."

