Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2020-2021 Consultations - Meeting With Trade Unions

press release

The first Pre-Budget consultative meeting for Budget 2020-2021 with Trade Unions' representatives was chaired, today, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, at the Government Centre in Port Louis.

The Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, was also present at this meeting which aims to initiate a social dialogue between the main stakeholders to ensure better planning of the next budget to be presented at the National Assembly on 04 June 2020.

Trade Unions present at the consultative meeting were: Confederation of Free Trade Unions; Confederation of Independent Trade Unions; Confédération des Travailleurs du Secteurs Publique Et Prives; General Trade Union Confederation; Mauritius Labour Congress; Mauritius Trade Union Congress; Trade Union Consultative Congress; All Employees Confederation; and Confederation Syndicale De Gauche-Solidarite.

The trade union representatives made several proposals in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed their hopes to overcome this crisis which has had an adverse effect on several sectors. Their proposals focused on economy, agriculture, health, and tourism.

Main recommendations

The main proposals include: setting fixed prices for other basic food and commodities; subsidising the purchase of pesticides for small farmers; setting up of a Parastatal Body Service Commission to combat corruption, ensuring better conditions for employees of the informal sector; and retirement at the age of 60 to provide more job opportunities for young people.

In addition, the trade unions representatives expressed their opposition as regards the privatisation of institutions such as the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute and the Agricultural Marketing Board, and called for the provision of a minimum grant for those employees who lost their jobs during this period. A revision of the flat-rate income tax formula was also recommended.

In an effort to ensure more safety, they appealed for the strengthening of protection for all employees following the enactment of the Covid-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020. In relation to the tourism sector, they also recommended that a Sanitary Visa be introduced for all tourists visiting Mauritius so as to increase protection with the reopening of frontiers.

