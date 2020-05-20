Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2020-2021 Consultations - Meeting With Trade Unions

19 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The first Pre-Budget consultative meeting for Budget 2020-2021 with Trade Unions' representatives was chaired, today, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, at the Government Centre in Port Louis.

The Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, was also present at this meeting which aims to initiate a social dialogue between the main stakeholders to ensure better planning of the next budget to be presented at the National Assembly on 04 June 2020.

Trade Unions present at the consultative meeting were: Confederation of Free Trade Unions; Confederation of Independent Trade Unions; Confédération des Travailleurs du Secteurs Publique Et Prives; General Trade Union Confederation; Mauritius Labour Congress; Mauritius Trade Union Congress; Trade Union Consultative Congress; All Employees Confederation; and Confederation Syndicale De Gauche-Solidarite.

The trade union representatives made several proposals in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed their hopes to overcome this crisis which has had an adverse effect on several sectors. Their proposals focused on economy, agriculture, health, and tourism.

Main recommendations

The main proposals include: setting fixed prices for other basic food and commodities; subsidising the purchase of pesticides for small farmers; setting up of a Parastatal Body Service Commission to combat corruption, ensuring better conditions for employees of the informal sector; and retirement at the age of 60 to provide more job opportunities for young people.

In addition, the trade unions representatives expressed their opposition as regards the privatisation of institutions such as the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute and the Agricultural Marketing Board, and called for the provision of a minimum grant for those employees who lost their jobs during this period. A revision of the flat-rate income tax formula was also recommended.

In an effort to ensure more safety, they appealed for the strengthening of protection for all employees following the enactment of the Covid-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020. In relation to the tourism sector, they also recommended that a Sanitary Visa be introduced for all tourists visiting Mauritius so as to increase protection with the reopening of frontiers.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.