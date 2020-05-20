Mauritius: Private Sector Participates in Pre-Budget Consultation Process

press release

A pre-budget consultation with stakeholders of the private sector was held this afternoon, in presence of the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, in Port-Louis

Giving the gist of discussions after the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Business Mauritius, Mr Kevin Ramkaloan, recalled that till December 2020, enterprises will face a difficult phase due to the Covid-19 crisis. Consequently, measures to support enterprises will be important in order to safeguard employment and, in this context, the collaboration between the public-private sector is key.

He further indicated that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will be called upon to expand and to play a more important role. In this period of crisis, sustainable, inclusive and long term development will be essential, he said, adding that SMEs should be further encouraged and provided with facilities. Discussions also focused on exploring new opportunities, expanding local production and promoting Africa, he indicated.

For his part, the Chairman of Business Mauritius, Mr Vidia Mooneegan, advocated for regionalisation, local production, and the transformation of the economic model to respond to future needs.

As for the Chairman of the Mauritius Export Association, Mr Patrice Robert, he underlined that this is a difficult moment for the exportation industry of Mauritius. According to him, there is a need therefore to reinvent the sector with bold measures so as to create a stronger base with more diversifications as well as to identify ways to attract new industries.

The President of the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Marday Venkatasamy, is of view that in these exceptional circumstances, Government will have to come up with exceptional and unconventional measures so to bring the economy back on track.

The private sector is looking forward for the budget to be balanced at the social, economic and health level.