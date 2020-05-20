Rwanda: RDB Gets Four New Board Members

A cabinet meeting held virtually on Monday, May 18, and chaired by President Paul Kagame, appointed four new members on the Board of Directors of Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The new appointees are Eric Kacou, Ivan Kagame, Liban Soleman Abdi, and Solange Uwituze.

Uwituze has served as the Deputy Director-General in Charge of Animal Resources and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) since 2018. She has a PhD in Animal Nutrition and a Master's degree in Animal Sciences.

Ivan Kagame is an entrepreneur and investor mainly in renewable energy.

Eric Kacou is an Ivorian national and the Co-Founder of Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners, a firm that offers consultancy to businesses.

Kacou's operations in Rwanda started with his OTF Group, a firm that played a role in developing competitiveness in the country's human capital in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He has also led the Rwanda National Innovation and Competitiveness Program.

The other new member is Liban Soleman Abdi, whose details were not readily available.

The Cabinet reappointed Itzhak Fisher, an Israeli businessman, as the board Chairperson - a position he served since 2017.

Evelyn Kamagaju was also reappointed as Vice Chairperson, whereas Alice Nkulikiyinka, Diane Karusisi, and Faith Keza will also continue to serve as members of the Board.